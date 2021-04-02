Onan Murnahan

Feb. 13, 2018–April 1, 2021

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Onan.

Onan James Murnahan, 3 years old, passed away on April 1, 2021, at his residence with his loving parents by his side.

Onan, the only son of James “JC” and Kayla (Justice) Murnahan, was born Feb. 13, 2018, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Onan loved playing with his big sisters, Eva and Jayci.

He enjoyed being outside, playing in mud puddles and riding tractors.

He could be found constantly playing with Hulk Smash, Ironman and Spiderman. He also loved dinosaurs and could tell you the name of each one.

Onan was always energetic, could light up any room, and made friends everywhere he went. Onan inspired all who knew of his story.

Onan and his family attended Symmes Valley Free-Will Baptist Church.

Onan was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Betty May; and great-grandfather, Robert Justice.

Those left to cherish his memories are sisters, Eva Kaye and Jayci Rae Murnahan; grandparents Emerson and Janice Murnahan, Ron and Kim Justice of Kitts Hill; aunts/uncles/cousins Evan, Emily and Ledger (Reggie – Onan’s best friend) Morris, of Ironton, Tyler, Justine, Elle, Ealynn, Elise and Eris Virgin, of Kitts Hill, Ronda, Daniel and Hadley Jones, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; great-grandparents Frank and Connie McCarty, Donna Justice, James and Cathy Friend, Trubby May, Gary and Linda Murnahan; and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside service will be noon Monday at Aid Cemetery, with Brother Isaiah Hatfield officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist Onan’s family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Onan’s name to: Nationwide Children’s Hospital, ATTN; Oncology Department, 700 Childrens Drive, Level H11, Columbus, OH 43205.

