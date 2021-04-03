Chesapeake fills two council vacancies

CHESAPEAKE — The village council of Chesapeake met Tuesday in a special session to fill two vacancies on the body.

Council members Jim Smith and Richard McMaster resigned last month. According to Ohio law, the council had 30 days to fill the vacancies.

The council voted 3-0 for Nate Ittig and Alan Barrett to fill the seats.

Council member Paul Hart left the meeting and did not vote, after a disagreement on a deadline that had been set for those interested in the seats.

With the vacancies filled, the council is now back to a full six seats, which allows them to move forward on business, such as the contract for the fire department, which was tabled at last month’s meeting, due to not having enough members to pass it.

The next regular meeting of council is set for 6 p.m. on Monday.