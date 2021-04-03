Community Calendar – 4/3/2021

Today

Pancake Breakfast

The South Point Fire Department will host its pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire department, located at 104 Eisenhower St., beginning at 7 a.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Curbside pickup and delivery within the village is available. To place orders, call 740–317-4443 or 740–744-8426.

South Point Yard Sale

The village of South Point will host its biannual yard sale throughout the day. The event is village wide.

Horse Park Easter Festival

The Ohio Horse Park, home of Adkins Performance Horses, is having their first Egg-Cellent Spring Festival 11 a.m.–5 p.m. There will be two Easter Egg Hunts at noon and 2 p.m., pictures with the Easter Bunny throughout the day, games, pony rides vendors and more. Gate fee is $5 per person, 3 years and under free. Location of event: 400 Bobcat Lane, Franklin Furnace OH 45629. Proceeds benefit the Adkins Performance Horses Youth Equestrian Team traveling to the National Barrel Horse Association Youth Worlds Competition in Perry, Georgia in July. For additional information, follow the Ohio Horse Park Calendar of Events FB page https://www.facebook.com/Ohio-Horse-Park-Calendar-of-Events-115195116869674 or call (740) 357-6016.

Sunday

Pianist at Easter Sunday Service

Ironton First United Methodist Church, 101 North Fifth Street, Ironton, will be hosting pianist Alsbrooks Smith Jr. at the 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. The public is invited to attend.

Easter Service

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. with speaker Brother Matt O’Bryant, followed by a continental breakfast. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship service at 11 a.m. Evening worship at 7 p.m. Pastor Matt Huff. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

Monday

Chesapeake Council

The Chesapeake Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. at village hall.

Drive-In Revival

The Highway of Hope Ministry will be having its second annual drive-in revival at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township, starting at 7 p.m. Those attending can enjoy the services on radio at 95.3 FM in their vehicles.

Tuesday

South Point Council

The South Point Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at village hall.

Drive-In Revival

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Drive-In Revival

April 10

Hanging Rock Meeting

Hanging Rock Village Council will meet at 8 a.m. at the Hanging Rock Municipal Building,

400 Main St., Hanging Rock. The public is invited to attend.

April 11

Lawrence County Museum Opens

The Lawrence County Museum will open for its 2021 season at 1 p.m. The museum will be open 1–4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

April 12

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.