Drive-in revival set for fairgrounds

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Highway of Hope Ministry will be having its second annual drive-in revival at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds starting on Monday.

The event will run from April 5-9, starting at 7 p.m. each day, with local preachers and singers.

Those attending are asked to “come as you are,” stay in their vehicles, where they can tune in on FM radio at 95.3 to enjoy the services.

The Lawrence County Fairgrounds are located at 7755 County Rd. 107 in Rome Township.