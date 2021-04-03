Man who stole police car indicted

The man who stole multiple vehicles, including a police car, has been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

On March 24, the grand jury returned 35 indictments including one with multiple counts for 23-year-old Bryce M. Hogan, of Ironton.

The case stems from Feb. 19 and 20 and went from Hanging Rock to his capture after a car and foot chase in Ironton by police.

On Feb, 19, the police were looking for Hogan about a vehicle stolen from Ashland, Ky.

A Hanging Rock Police officer spotted the vehicle and Hogan on the side of U.S. 52. When the officer approached the SUV, Hogan sped off and led the Hanging Rock Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph. Hogan jumped out of the SUV on Campbell Drive and ran into the woods.

When Hogan ran back to the road, a trooper caught him, handcuffed him and he was put in the caged back seat of a Hanging Rock Police car. Hogan somehow put his handcuffed arms past his legs and then crawled through the cage and into the front seat and took off in the police car.

Hogan then carjacked a Chrysler 200 and took off again. An all-points bulletin was put out for Hogan who wasn’t spotted until later in Ironton.

Just before midnight on Feb. 20, Ironton Police officers made a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo.

The driver was taken from the car and arrested on a warrant. Hogan was in the back seat of the car, hiding under a bunch of trash.

As officers were dealing with the driver, Hogan moved from the back seat into the driver’s seat and took off.

There was a short vehicle pursuit and Hogan wrecked the Monte Carlo into a tree at the intersection of South 11th and Pine streets.

Hogan took off running from the accident scene.

“He somehow jumps from a hillside on 11th Street and ended up on the roof of a house,” Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said, adding officers Bradley Spoljaric and Joe Akers ended up on the roof, too. “Hogan is fighting with police and officer Spoljaric arrived to help, they got him subdued and handcuffed and taken to Lawrence County Jail after he was medically cleared.”

During a search of Hogan, officers found what Wagner described as a bag of white powdery substance, which was sent to a lab for testing to confirm what it is.

“We believe it is some type of illegal narcotics,” Wagner said. “Drug paraphernalia was found on his person, too.”

Hogan was indicted by the grand jury on two counts of third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, fourth-degree felony kidnapping, third-degree felony escape, two counts of fourth-degree felony theft, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felony assault on a police officer, and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

The case has been assigned to Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley.

Other people indicted and their charges are:

• Jonathan W. Rayburn, 35, Ironton, first-degree felony harassment by inmate, first-degree felony assault on a police officer.

• Savanah Owens, 25, Ironton, third-degree felony intimidation, fourth-degree felony assault on a peace officer.

Russell B. Carrier, 53, Hurricane, West Virginia, two counts of fifth-degree felony theft and two counts of fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Daryl Raymond, Bryant, 38, Coal Grove, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Nathaniel Blankenship, 41, Olive Hill, Ky., fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Kaye. R. McKenzie, 32, Coal Grove, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Kenny Ingels, 58, Chesapeake, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism, third-degree felony escape.

• Michael S. Sharp, 46, Ironton, fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

• Jessica N. Lawless, 29, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Cedric E. Legette, 28, Grayson, Ky., third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor using weapons while intoxicated.

• Timothy L. Henry, 32, Ironton, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Matthew Paul Malone, 22, Waterloo, second-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension, misdemeanor failure to control.

• Dakota Potter, 29, Ashland, Ky., third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism, third-degree felony escape.

• Troy D. Edwards, 46, Proctorville, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs for having a fentanyl-related compound.

• Charles Michael Brown, 34, Coal Grove, third-degree felony trafficking in marijuana for having 2115.32 grams of marijuana, fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana.

• David L. Rickey Jr., 45, Ironton, fourth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Amanda Dawn Cade Gillum, 37, Ironton, first-degree felony trafficking (20.1 grams of fentanyl), first-degree felony possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs within vicinity of a juvenile, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center.

• William F. Allen, 33, Oak Hill, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michael L. Bailey, 35, Coal Grove, third-degree felony trafficking in marijuana for having 215.32 grams of marijuana, fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana.

• Joshua Ray Barnett, 29, Ironton, fifth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Phillip S. Morrison, 48, Proctorville, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, second-degree felony illegal manufacturing of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in fentanyl within vicinity of a juvenile.

• William J. Wilburn, 46, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center, two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs with prior drug convictions, fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree felony identity fraud, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

• James C. Brammer, 47, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Brandon L. Ainsworth, 28, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Carissa D. Latimer, 29, Flatwoods, Ky., fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Zenna Ann Spitler, 52, Chesapeake, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Heather J. Ratliff, 37, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Joshua M. Hay, 24, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Shirley K.S. Diamond, 28, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony obstructing justice.

• Comfort L. Goody, 23, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• John H. Hudson, 32, Henderson, Nevada, second-degree felony trafficking in hashish, third-degree felony possession of hashish (50 grams), fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana (384 grams).

• Heather M. Buckholz, 40, Las Vegas, Nevada, second-degree felony trafficking in hashish, third-degree felony possession of hashish (50 grams), fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana (364 grams), third-degree felony trafficking in hashish (364), fifth-degree felony possession of hashish (13.5 grams), fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana (384 grams).

• Garrett S. Epling, 32, Bowling Green, Ky., fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert L. Devaney Jr., 34, Lesage, W.Va., fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.