Reds offering $10 view level tickets

CINCINNATI — Bally Sports Ohio wants to welcome Cincinnati Reds fans back to Great American Ball Park this season with a special ticket offer.

For a limited time, fans can purchase $10 View Level tickets for the Reds vs. Pirates series April 5-7, thanks to Bally Sports Ohio.

This marks a great opportunity for fans to get back to the ballpark and see the Reds in action to start the season. Hurry – this offer ends Monday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In addition to the Pirates’ series, the Reds are offering View Level tickets for just $10 to fans who show their COVID-19 Vaccination Card with at least one shot completed.

Offer is valid at the ticket windows at Great American Ball Park only for Monday-Thursday games in April and May. Tickets are subject to availability.

For tickets, go online at cincinatireds.com