Bowman, Lady Panthers down SG, 6-1

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Errika Bowman bowed her back and blew back the South Gallia Lady Rebels.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ senior pitcher struck out 14 batters with no walks and allowed just 4 hits in a 6-1 win on Friday.

“It was nice to see a clean defensive game out of this young team,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Justin Adkins whose team starts five freshmen.

“Bowman led on the mound and we put the ball in play. That will keep you in games.”

South Gallia got a run in the top of the first inning only to have the Lady Panthers tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Chesapeake took the lead for good in the second inning with run scoring singles by Hannah Webb and Riley Isaacs.

The Lady Panthers collected 10 hits with Isaacs going 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way. Madison French was 2-3 with a double.

South Gallia 100 000 0 = 1 4 0

Chesapeake 122 010 x = 6 10 0

MaKayla Waugh, Jessie Rutt (4) and Hurlow. Errika Bowman and Rachael Bishop. W-Bowman (K-14, BB-0, ER-1). L-Waugh (IP-3.0, H-7, R-5, ER-4, K-4, BB-4). Rutt (IP-3.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-SG: Isabella Cochran 1-3, Jessie Rutt 1-3 RBI, Gabby Spurlock 1-3, MaKayla Waugh 1-3; CHS: Riley Isaacs 3-4 RBI, Rachael Bishop 1-2, Sidney Fuller 1-4 RBI, McKenna Brown 1-4, Madison French 2-3 2B, Hannah Webb 1-2 RBI, Samantha Heffner 1-3.