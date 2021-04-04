Lady Tigers breeze past Fairfield, Piketon

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LEESBURG — Keegan Moore enjoyed her 4 days off. She enjoyed her day going back to work even more.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ junior right-hander picked up her fourth win in as many games this season as she shut down the Leesburg Fairfield Lady Lions 15-3 on Saturday.

Moore struck out 12, did not walk a batter, scattered 6 hits and only one run was earned. She threw 112 pitches with 81 going for strikes.

The Lady Tigers’ offense had its best outing of the young season with 18 hits.

Emily Weber 3-5 with a double and 2 runs batted in, Kirsten Williams was 3-4, Kylee Richendollar 3-5, Kylie Miller 2-4 and 2 RBIs, Bella Sorbilli 2-5 with a double and 3 RBIs and Graycie Brammer was 2-5 with 2 RBIs.

Ironton (5-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

Brammer beat out an infield hit, Williams singled and Moore was safe on an error to load the bases.

Richendollar grounded out as courtesy runner Olivia Duncan scored. Kiandra Martin grounded out as Williams scored and Emi Weber had an RBI single.

Miller singled home a run, Jada Rogers walked to load the bases and Brammer hit for the second time in the inning as she singled home 2 runs.

Ironton went up 8-0 in the second as Moore doubled, Weber had an RBI single, Miller singled to put runners on the corners and Weber scored on a wild pitch.

Fairfield (1-1) got 2 unearned runs in the bottom of the inning on a single by Faith Miller and 2-out error and Haile Hamilton had a 2-run double.

The Lady Tigers got a run in the fourth on a hit by Richendollar, Weber’s double and Miller’s RBI ground out.

In the fifth, Ironton got 2 more runs as Rogers doubled, Williams singled and Moore belted a 2-run double.

Fairfield got a run back in the bottom of the inning on doubles by Hamilton and Caitlyn Quickie.

Miller walked and Sorbilli doubled her home in the sixth and then Ironton added 3 more runs in the seventh.

Williams walked, Richendollar singled and Martin walked to load the bases and Williams scored on an error. Weber was safe on an error to load the bases and Miller grounded out for an RBI.

In the second game, Braylin Wallace got the win as she gave up 4 hits, struck out 5 and walked just one in 5 innings for an 18-1 win over the Piketon Lady Redstreaks.

Ironton scored 8 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Moore drove in the first round with a ground out. Richendollar, Weber and Sorbelli all singled in runs, Brammer doubled home 2 more and Moore singled for her second RBI of the inning.

The lead went to 12-1 in the third when Kiandra Martin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run followed by RBI singles by Weber, Holly Dutey and Wallace.

The Lady Tigers put the game out of reach with 6 runs in the fourth.

Weber and Wallace walked to force in runs, Jada Rogers and Olivia Duncan singled in runs, Williams reached on an error for a run and Moore walked to force home a run.

Ironton opens Ohio Valley Conference play Monday at Fairland.

First Game

Ironton 620 121 3 = 15 18 1

Fairfield 020 010 0 = 3 6 3

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Katelyn Chambliss, Emmi Vance (6) and Faith Miller. W-Moore (ER-1, K-12, BB-0). L-Chambliss (IP-5.0, H-15, R-11, ER-8, K-5, BB-1). Vance (IP-2.0, H-3, R-4, ER-2, BB-3). Hitting: Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-5 2-RBI, Kirsten Williams 3-4, Keegan Moore 2-5 2-2B 2-RBI, Kylee Richendollar 3-5 RBI, Kiandra Martin RBI, Emi Weber 3-5 2B 2-RBI, Kylie Miller 2-4 2-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-5 2B 3-RBI, Jada Rogers 1-3 2B; LF: Haile Hamilton 2-3 2B, Layla Hattan 1-3, Caitlyn Quickie 2-3 2B, Faith Miller 1-3.

Second Game

Piketon 001 00 = 1 4 1

Ironton 804 6x = 18 16 1

T Williams, A Elliot (4) and G Pack. Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer, Olivia Duncan (5). W-Wallace (ER-1, K-5, BB-1). L-Williams (IP-3.0, H-12, R-12, ER-12, K-2, BB-5). Elliot (IP-1.0, H-4, R-6, ER-4, K-1, BB-4). Hitting-PHS: Hayleigh Risner 1-3, E Clatbr 2-3 2B, K Belkman 1-1; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Olivia Duncan 1-1 RBI, Kirsten Williams 2-4 2-RBI, Keegan Moore 1-2 2-RBI, Kylie Miller 1-2, Kylee Richendollar 1-2 RBI, Kaitlyn Moore 1-1 RBI, Emily Weber 2-3 3-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-2 RBI, Holly Dutey 1-2 RBI, Braylin Wallace 1-2 2-RBI, Jada Rogers 1-2 RBI.