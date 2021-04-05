David Smith

June 28, 1948–March 31, 2021

David “Mike” Smith, 72, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born June 28, 1948, to the late Curtis Martin Smith and Zelpha (Davenport) Whethersby and his step-father, Tom Whethersby.

He is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Sharon (Donohue) Smith.

Mike was born and raised in Piedmont, South Carolina.

In 1967, he joined the U.S. Army and served with love and honor for 24 years, retiring in 1991 as Sargent 1st Class.

He was stationed many places across the world, such as Vietnam, Germany, Korea, Fort Belvoir, Fort Knox and Italy.

Mike earned several medals, including three Bronze Stars, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and many more.

After retirement from the service he became a mechanic for Superior Chrysler, Plymouth until retirement. He also served with the Upper Township Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years and the Vine Grove Volunteer Fire Department for seven years.

Mike loved to camp and fish and he dearly loved his grandkids.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Latham; a sister, Mary Edwards; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Wanda Donohue; five brother-in-laws, Stanley Edwards, Eddie Donohue, Robert Bellomy, Richard Schwab and Ray Gerren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Donohue.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are a two sons, David (Sam) Smith and Paul (Kandi) Smith; a son-in-law, Kevin Latham; ten grandchildren, Matthew Latham, Meredith Latham, Breanna Woods, Franklin Ratliff, Jason Johnson, Lane Smith, Eli Smith, Brad Hensley, Makenna Hensley and Kaitlyn (Jeff) Addison and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home with Bro. Dave Schug officiating.

Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with military honor guard performing last rites.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To make online condolences to the Smith family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.