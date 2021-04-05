April 5, 2021

Ironton Farmers Market vendors to meet on Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 10:44 am Monday, April 5, 2021

The Ironton Farmers Market vendors will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will be at market square on Second Street in Ironton. Attendees are asked to bring a chair.

If you are not a vendor and would like to be or just want more information, you are invited to attend as they are looking to expand the market.

If you cannot attend please call the market manager Sam Heighton at 740-533-7951 for information.

