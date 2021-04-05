Thelma McCallister

Thelma Louise McCallister, 87, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor James Wells officiating.

Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.