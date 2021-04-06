Fairland uses Ironton errors to rally for win

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — No, no, no. This is the Easter season. It’s Christmas when you give things away.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers gave up 7 unearned runs in a 7-2 loss to the Fairland Dragons in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Ironton (2-3, 0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Trevor Kleinman opened the game with a base hit and scored on a two-out single by Jacob Sloan.

The Fighting Tigers went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth on singles by Sloan and Ryan Ashley, a sacrifice by Kyle Howell and Jon Wylie’s hard ground balls single to left.

Fairland got the run back in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1.

Cummings reached on an error to start the inning, Brycen Hunt was hit by a pitch an out later, Sammons got a hit and Niko Kiritsy hit a sacrifice fly.

The Dragons (2-1, 1-0) tied the game in the fifth.

Dacoda Chapman was safe on an error leading off. After a ground out, Rogers singled to left as Chapman scored.

Then came the bottom of the sixth when Murphy’s Law took over for Ironton.

Brycen Hunt and Tyler Sammons both reached on a dropped third strikes. Kiritsy reached on an error as a run scored.

After a strikeout, Chapman walked and Gavin Hunt tripled to clear the bases. Copper Cummings hit a sacrifice fly to cap the rally.

Sammons came on in relief in the seventh and retired the side in order.

Rogers got the win with a strong outing. He went 6 innings allowing 8 hits, 2 earned runs, striking out 8 and walked one.

Sloan went the first 4 innings and gave up 3 hits, one unearned run, got 3 strikeouts and no walks but he hit 2 batters. Wylie took the loss with 3 innings of work giving up 2 hits, 6 unearned while striking out 4 and walking 2.

Ironton outhit Fairland 8-5 with Sloan and Ashley each going 2-3. Sammons was 2-3 for Fairland

Ironton 100 100 0 = 2 8 3

Fairland 000 115 x = 7 5 0

Jacob Sloan, Jon Wylie (5) and Nate Bias. Alex Rogers, Tyler Sammons (7) and Copper Cummings. W-Rogers (IP-6.0, H-8, R-2, ER-2, K-8, BB-1). Sammons (IP-1.0, K-1). L-Wylie (IP-2.0, H-2, R-6, ER-0, K-4, BB-2). Sloan (IP-4.0, H-3, R-1, ER-0, K-3, BB-0, HBP-2). Hitting-Ironton: Trevor Kleinman 1-4, Cameron Deere 1-3, Jacob Sloan 2-3 RBI, Nate Bias 1-3, Ryan Ashley 2-3, Jon Wylie 1-3 RBI; FHS: Gavin Hunt 1-4 3B 3-RBI, Alex Rogers 1-3 RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-2, Tyler Sammons 2-3.