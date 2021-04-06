Moore fires one-hitter as Lady Tigers get OVC win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Sometimes, Keegan Moore seems almost unhittable.

Monday was one of those times.

The Ironton junior right-hander gave up just one hit and struck out 17 of the 21 outs as the Lady Fighting Tigers blanked the Fairland Lady Dragons 7-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Moore also went 2-4 with a double and a home run as Ironton got 9 hits. Holly Dutey was 2-4 with a double.

Breena Reedy had a double in the fifth inning for Fairland’s only hit.

Emily Bowen took the loss as she struck out 4 and walked 2. She was hampered by 5 Fairland errors.

Ironton got what proved to be the only run it needed in the first inning when Kirsten Williams walked and scored on Moore’s double.

The Lady Tigers used a Fairland error to score in the third when Graycie Brammer was safe on an error and courtesy runner Olivia Duncan scored on Kylee Richendollar’s single.

The lead went to 4-0 in the fifth as Moore started the rally with a solo home run. Kiandra Martin doubled and later scored on Kylie Miller’s ground out.

Ironton got 3 runs in the sixth.

Jada Rogers was safe on an error and scored on Brammer’s double. Williams tripled her home and she scored on a single by Richendollar.

Ironton 101 023 0 = 7 9 0

Fairland 000 000 0 = 0 1 5

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Emily Bowen and Makenna Black. W-Moore (K-17, BB-0). L-Bowen (K-4, BB-1). Hitting-Ironton: Keegan Moore 2-4 2B HR 2-RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B RBI, Kirsten Williams 1-3 3B RBI, Kiandra Martin 1-3 2B, Holly Dutey 2-4 2B; Fairland: Breena Reedy 1-2 2B.