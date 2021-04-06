Pancake breakfast raises fund for fire association

SOUTH POINT — Saturday was the Village of South Point’s annual spring yard sale and, before things got fully underway, those coming through could start the day with a breakfast geared toward a good cause.

The South Point Volunteer Fire Department hosted a pancake breakfast at the fire station, with funds going to the South Point Volunteer Firefighters Association, which works in conjunction with the department on things like fire safety demonstrations for area schools.

Dine-in was available, while others, such as Mayor Jeff Gaskin picked up orders.

“And we’re doing delivery, too,” department chief Mark Goodall said as he worked the grill.

He said they arrived at the station at 4:30 a.m. to get things ready for the event, which kicked off two and a half hours later.

“We’ve had a good turnout,” he said. “It was cold at first, but it’s starting to warm up.”

Goodall said those who could not make the event who would still want to donate to the effort could drop payments off at the station or mail them to: 104 Eisenhower St., South Point, Ohio 45680.

Goodall said the department hosts the fundraising event twice a year.