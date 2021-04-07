Kathleen Watson
Kathleen Watson
Kathleen Watson, 93, of Crown City, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
James Harris
James Harris June 30, 1949–April 6, 2021 James Melvin Harris, 71, of Coal Grove, passed away on Tuesday, April... read more