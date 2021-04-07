Mel Snyder, 78, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Ironton, died on Nov. 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Snyder.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Karl Marshall officiating with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.