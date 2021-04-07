Members Choice to have Hometown Treasure Hunt

Credit union event to support Hope’s Place

People are invited to find adventure this spring while learning about one important local non-profit during Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April.

Members Choice Credit Union and Hope’s Place will host the second annual Members Choice CU Hometown Hunt, an event for all ages.

Participants will explore the FIVCO Area as they follow clues posted on social media.

Since its start in 1998, Hope’s Place has helped over 8,000 local, abused, abandoned and neglected children overcome their experiences and rebuild their lives.

“Hope’s Place is a family-friendly, trauma-focused, child advocacy center that provides specialized services to survivors of child sexual and physical abuse free of charge,” said Lisa Phelps, executive director of Hope’s Place Child Advocacy Center. “We are honored to partner with MCCU on this fun community event during April to raise awareness about Child Abuse.”

Tiffany Black, marketing and business development manager for MCCU, said they are honored to support the cause.

“Being a good neighbor and an involved member of our community is an essential part of Members Choice Credit Union’s mission,” she said.

The Hometown Hunt kicks off on April 5th. The small plastic Treasure Hunt piggy bank is hidden in an area that is open to the public within the five-county district. The person who finds it will win $1,000.

Clues are posted four to five times weekly on Facebook (@HopesPlace), with bonus clues appearing on Facebook (@MembersChoiceCU) throughout April. Visit mccu.net/hometown-hunt-2021 for official contest rules.