Moore, Brammer lead Lady Tigers by Lady Hornets

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ battery was fully charged.

Pitcher Keegan Moore and catcher Graycie Brammer helped led the Lady Tigers to a 13-1 win over the Coal Grove Lady Hornets in six innings on Wednesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Moore pitched a 6-hitter, struck out 14 of the 18 outs, did not walk a batter and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and 2 doubles with 4 runs batted in.

Brammer went 2-3 with a double, a home run and she also drove in 4 runs as Ironton had 11 hits.

Kylee Richardson was 2-3 and Jada Rogers 2-2 with an RBI for Ironton.

Addi Dillow and Jaidyn Griffith each went 2-3 for the Lady Hornets.

Ironton (6-0, 2-0) snapped a scoreless tie with 6 runs in the third inning.

Kylie Miller walked and Bella Sorbilli and Rogers singled for a run. Brammer then belted a 3-run homer and it was 4-0.

Kirsten Williams walked, Moore doubled and Richendollar belted a 2-run single.

Ironton got a run in the fourth on a single by Miller, a walk to Rogers and Brammer’s double.

Another run scored in the fifth to make it 8-0.

Moore doubled, Richendollar singled to put runners at second and third and courtesy runner Katelyn Williams stole home.

Coal Grove (3-3, 1-1) avoided the shutout in the sixth when Dillow singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Rylee Harmon.

Ironton ended the game early in the bottom of the inning with 5 runs.

Miller walked, Rogers singled and Brammer walked to load the bases. Kirsten Williams reached on an error to score a run and then Moore ended the game with a walk-off grand slam home run.

Ironton visits Gallipolis on Thursday and faces Raceland at 4 p.m. in the Valley of Thunder on Friday at Symmes Valley. Coal Grove host Chesapeake on Friday.

Coal Grove 000 001 = 1 6 1

Ironton 006 115 = 13 11 0

Kaleigh Murphy, Kassidy Travis (4) and Jaidyn Griffith. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (ER-1, K-14, BB-0). L-Murphy (IP-3.0, H-5, R-6, ER-6, K-2, BB-2). Travis (IP-2.1, H-6, R-7, ER-6, K-3, BB-3). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-3, Addi Dillow 2-3, Rylee Harmon 1-3 RBI, Jaidyn Griffith 2-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-3 2B HR 4-RBI, Kirsten Williams RBI, Keegan Moore 3-4 2-2B HR (GS) 4 RBI, Kylee Richendollar 2-3, Kylie Miller 1-1, Bella Sorbilli 1-2, Jada Rogers 2-2 RBI.