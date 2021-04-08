Vikings rout East

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — Everybody got into the act.

Symmes Valley Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe played his roster and the got plenty of hitting as 10 different players got hits in an 18-0 run rule win over the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

“Everybody hit the ball and we played 16 kids,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe. “It was pretty nice to get everybody a chance to play.”

The Vikings (6-0, 3-0) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning highlight by A.J. Litteral’s 2-run double.

Nick Strow had a 2-run double as the lead went to 6-0 in the second.

Symmes Valley erupted for 11 runs in the third inning.

Luke Niece, Logan Justice, Tanner McComas and Eli Patterson all had RBI singles and the Vikings took advantage of 2 errors and a hit batsman in the uprising.

The Vikings final run scored in the fourth when McComas walked and Patterson and Justice singled.

Justice went 3-4, Levi Best was 2-3 and Strow and Litteral were each 2-3 with a double to pace the offense.

Symmes Valley visits Portsmouth Clay on Friday.

Sym. Valley 33(11) 10 = 18 18 0

Sciotoville 000 00 = 0 3 5

Devin Renfroe K-1, Tanner McComas (2), Aiden Taylor (5) IP-0.1, BB-1 and Nick Strow. W-McComas (IP-3.2, H-3, K-5, BB-1). Renfroe (IP-1.0). Taylor (IP-0.1, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 2-3, Caden Brammer 1-2, Luke Niece 2-3, Levi Ross 1-2, A.J. Litteral 2-3 2B, Devin Renfroe 1-1, Tanner McComas 1-3, Eli Patterson 3-3, Logan Justice 3-4, Nick Strow 2-3 2B.