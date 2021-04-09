Barbara Thompson

Barbara Jean Thompson, 58, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Thompson.

The family will receive friends 6–8 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.