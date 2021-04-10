King’s Daughters Cardiology offers same-day visits

King’s Daughters is pleased to announce the availability of same-day cardiology appointments at its cardiology offices in Ashland, Russell/Bellefonte, Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and Portsmouth, Ohio. Same-day visits are available Monday through Friday.

Same-Day care is designed for those who are having minor signs and symptoms of heart disease, such as shortness of breath, unexplained tiredness, flutter or a general feeling that something’s wrong. Patients who have experienced more serious symptoms in the past but did not seek care may also benefit from a Same-Day Cardiology visit.

Others who can benefit from same-day appointments include:

• Those with a family history of heart disease who want to begin seeing a cardiologist as a preventive measure;

• Patients whose primary care provider has recommended they see a heart specialist and want to get started right away;

• People who have moved into the area and need to establish with a heart specialist for continuity of care;

• Individuals who formerly saw a cardiologist but haven’t done so in a while.

To be seen by a King’s Daughters heart specialist the same day, call:

• Same Day Cardiology Ashland: (606) 324-4745

• Same Day Cardiology Russell/Bellefonte: (606) 388-4670

• Same Day Cardiology Portsmouth: (740) 353-8100

• Same Day Cardiology Prestonsburg: (606) 886-0892