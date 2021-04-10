Museum to honor Sanborn at opening event Sunday

The Lawrence County Museum will open for the season on Sunday and the event will feature a tribute to local sport photographer Kent Sanborn, who died on March 4.

Kay Rader, a trustee with the museum, said there would be a display of Sanborn’s work and his family will be in attendance.

“It’s really big,” she said of what they have collected.

Sanborn, who ran Southern Ohio Sports Photos, was a fixture at local athletic and community events and his work appeared in The Ironton Tribune for more than 30 years.

The museum will open at 1 p.m. on Sunday and the event will start at 2 p.m.

Rader said Marlene Ferguson will also be playing piano for the opening.

The museum is also planning a tea for June 5, Rader said.

The Lawrence County Museum is located at 506 S. Sixth St. in Ironton.

Hours of operation during the season are 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.