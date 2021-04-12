Ella Moore

Ella Faye Moore, 76, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be no services per her request.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.