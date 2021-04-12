April 12, 2021

  • 57°

Ella Moore

By Obituaries

Published 11:45 am Monday, April 12, 2021

Ella Moore

Ella Faye Moore, 76, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be no services per her request.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel the governor’s revised rules to allow large outdoor events to return is the right move?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business