Margaret Nance

June 6, 1925–April 9, 2021

Margaret L. Nance, 95, of Ironton, passed away Friday April 9, 2021, at her residence.

The Lawrence County native was born June 6, 1925, the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Anderson) Collins.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Nance, whom she married April 12, 1946.

Mrs. Nance attended Coal Grove High School.

She was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time for family.

She was a member of Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church and Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Carol Kay Nance and Dottie Lucas; and brother, Jack Collins; and sisters, Betty Tipton and Genevieve Evans.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert G. Nance, Jr., and his wife, Sharon Kay of Kingston, Tennessee, and William Herbert Nance, and his wife, Sharyn Kaye of Deering; sisters: Jean McMahon and Lee Houck; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in South Point, with Rev. Roger Pierce officiating.

Pallbearers will be Zach Nance, Brent Nance, Robert Nance III, Curtis Clark, Jake Jewell Sr. and Jake Jewell Jr.

Donations may be made to Ashland Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41101.

To offer the Nance family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.