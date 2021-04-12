Richendollar, Lady Tigers roll by Centerburg

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Kylee Richendollar took to the pitching circle for the first time this season and the Centerburg Lady Trojans might have wished she had stayed at third base.

Richendollar all0wed just 2 earned runs as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers rolled by the Centerburg Lady Trojans 12-4 on Saturday in the Valley of Thunder.

Richendollar struck out 5, walked 2 and gave up 8 hits for a complete game win. She also went 1-3 with a double and three runs batted in.

“Our girls have been coming together. All I’ve asked the girls is to be better tomorrow than you are today,” said Ironton coach Jim Dyer. It seems we play to the level of our competition and we always rise to the occasion.

“Kylee pitched well for her first time on the mound. She threw strikes and we played good defense behind her.”

Ironton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Graycie Brammer reached on an error, Keegan Moore singed and Richendollar grounded out as courtesy runner Braylin Wallace scored.

Kiandra Martin reached on a missed third strike as Moore scored.

The Lady Trojans scored 3 runs — 2 unearned — in the bottom of the inning but Ironton tied the game in the second on a single by Brammer and Moore’s RBI double.

Ironton took the lead for good with 3 runs in each the fourth and fifth innings.

In the fourth, Jada Rogers doubled, Kirsten Williams singled her home and took second on the throw home and scored on Moore’s double. Moore moved up on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Bella Sorbilli tripled to start the fifth and scored on Brammer’s base hit. Moore walked and Richendollar doubled to drive in both runners.

Ironton added 3 more runs in the seventh.

Moore doubled, Richendollar walked and Martin singled to score Moore and courtesy runner Katelyn Williams. Kylie Miller walked and Martin scored after back-to-back passed balls.

Moore went 4-4 with 3 doubles and 2 RBI. Miller was 2-3 and Rogers went 2-4 with a double.

Ironton host Portsmouth on Monday.

Ironton 210 330 3 = 12 15 2

Centerburg 300 000 1 = 4 8 1

Kylee Richendollar and Graycie Brammer. Savannah Dehart and V Brooks, J. Moore (7). W-Richendollar (ER-2, K-5, BB-2). L-Dehart (ER-7, K4, BB-6, HBP). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-5 RBI, Kirsten Williams 1-5 RBI, Keegan Moore 4-4 3-2B 2-RBI, Kylee Richendollar 1-3 2B 3-RBI, Kiandra Martin 1-4 2-RBI, Emily Weber 1-4, Kylie Miller 2-3, Bella Sorbilli 1-5 3B, Jada Rogers 2-4 2B; CHS: S Morris 1-3, Amelia Smith 2-4, Savannah Dehart 1-4 RBI, Allie Beekman 1-4 2B 2-RBI, S Stewe 1-2, Makenna Martindale 1-3 RBI, Vivian Brooks 1-2.

Ironton vs. Hilliard Bradley called for rain

AID — It seems the weather is the only thing that has been able to stop the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers thus far this season.

Ironton (10-0) was leading the Hilliard Bradley 4-1 when the rains ended the game early.

“There was very good competition this weekend and in our last game against Hilliard Bradley our ladies rose even more to the occasion as it was a steady rain coming down pretty much through four innings when the downpour hit,” said Ironton coach Jim Dyer who said the game was called due to player safety.

“Our players wanted to continue to make it an official game but there was no way.”

Ironton took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Kylee Richendollar singled, Kiandra Martin reached on an error, both moved up on Emily Weber’s fly out and Kylie Miller’s RBI ground out.

The Lady Tigers went up 4-0 in the third.

Jada Rogers singled and Kirsten Williams belted a 2-run homer.

Moore singled, Richendollar walked, Martin singled and Moore scored on the throw from the outfield.

Bradley got its run in the top of the fourth on a 2-out walk and RBI double by Kelly Conley who had both hits for the Lady Jaguars.

Moore pitched all 4 innings, striking out 6 and walking 2.

Bradley 000 1 = 1 2 1

Ironton 013 0 = 4 5 0

Taylor Hopkins and Loghan Cromer. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (ER-1, K-6, BB-2). L-Hopkins (ER-3, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-HB: Kelly Conley 2-2 RBI 2B; Ironton: Kirsten Williams 1-2 HR 2-RBI, Keegan Moore 1-2, Kylee Richendollar 1-1, Kiandra Martin 1-2 RBI, Kylie Miller RBI, Jada Rogers 1-1.