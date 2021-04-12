April 12, 2021

  57°

William Pelfrey II

By Obituaries

Published 11:44 am Monday, April 12, 2021

William Pelfrey II

William “Billy” Pelfrey II, 36, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday April 9, 2021, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Pelfrey.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

