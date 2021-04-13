James Kessick

James Jay Kessick, 73, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 6th 2021.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Kentucky.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.