April 13, 2021

  • 66°

James Kessick

By Obituaries

Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

James Kessick

James Jay Kessick, 73, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 6th 2021.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Kentucky.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel the governor’s revised rules to allow large outdoor events to return is the right move?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business