Terri Kunze

Terri Kay Kunze, 60, of Chesapeake, died, April 9, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Phil Suiter officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is noon–1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.