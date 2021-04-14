Flyers roll past Tartans in SOC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Young or old, the St. Joseph Flyers just kept scoring.

Playing a lot of younger players for more than half the game, the Flyers beat the Sciotoville East Tartans 13-3 in a 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

“We got a chance to play our younger kids and get a conference win, so I was happy about that,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

The Flyers went up 7-0 in the first inning.

Jimmy Mahlmeister was hit by a pitch, Jackson Rowe walked and Blake Stuntebeck hit a 2-run double. J.C. Damron walked and Michael Mahlmeister doubled home both runners.

Mahlmeister moved up on a passed ball, Elijah Rowe walked and stole second and Drew Brown had a 2-run single. Brady Medinger singled and the runners pulled off a double steal. Brown scored on a balk.

St. Joseph (5-1, 3-0) to 2 runs in the second when Damron was hit by a pitch, Michael Mahlmeister, Elijah Rowe and Brown all walked for a run and a balk scored Mahlmeister.

Bryant began to empty his bench in the third as East got a pair of runs but the Flyers answered with 3 in the bottom of the inning.

Matt Sheridan singled, Darryn Harvey was hit by a pitch and Darmon had an RBI double. Elijah Rowe followed with a 2-run double and it was 12-2.

The Flyers added a run in the fourth when Medinger walked, moved up on a Matthew Heighton’s ground out and Sheridan had an RBI single.

Sheridan was 2-3 with an RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-1 with a double and 2 RBI, Damron 1-1 with a double and RBI, Harvey 1-1, Drew Brown 1-2 and an RBI, Elijah Rowe 1-1 with a double and 2 RBI and Brady Medinger 1-2.

Michael Mahlmeister went the first 2 innings for the win. He gave up one hit and struck out five.

The Flyers host River Valley on Thursday.

Sciotoville 002 01 = 3 4 3

St. Joseph 723 1x = 13 9 1

Landehn Pernell, Kyle Winston (2) and Chris Escamila. Michael Mahlmeister, Drew Brown (3), Jimmy Mahlmeister (5) and Blake Stuntebeck, Mark Hodges (3). W-M. Mahlmeister (IP-2.0, H-1, K-5). Brown (IP-2.0, 2-R, ER-0, H-2, K-3, BB-1, HBP-2, WP-1). J. Mahlmeister (IP-1.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-1, BB-1). L-Pernell (IP-1.1, H-4, R-9, ER-9, K-4, BB-7, HBP-2, Balk-2). Winston (IP-2.2, H-5, R-4, ER-4, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1, WP-1). Hitting-East: Kyle Winston 2-2, Ethan Rase 2-3 2-RBI; SJ: Matt Sheridan 2-3 RBI, Darryn Harvey 1-1, Blake Stuntebeck 1-2 2B 2-RBI, J.C. Damron 1-1 2B RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-1 2B 2-RBI, Elijah Rowe 1-1 2B 2-RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 2-RBI, Brady Medinger 1-2.