Joshua Maynard

Published 6:24 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Joshua David Maynard, 22, of South Point, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Mark Adkins officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be noon – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

