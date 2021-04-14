Joshua Maynard
Joshua David Maynard, 22, of South Point, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Mark Adkins officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.
Visitation will be noon – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
