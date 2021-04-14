This month’s local events

Thursday

Red Bud Weekend

The Elkins Creek Horse Camp will host their opening Red Bud Weekend from April 15-18 at their location on 223 Twp. Rd. 245, allowing campers to come ride and listen to music while the red buds are in bloom. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.elkinscreekhorsecamp.com.

Family and Children First Council Meeting

The Appalachian Family and Children First Council meet at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Call 1-605-313-6020, access code 530983 #. Hosted by Sue Shultz, executive director of the ADAMHS Board ALS.

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the requirement for social distancing, this meeting will be open to the public and broadcast live on the internet with a link on the Symmes Valley Local School District website, svlsd.com. If you would like to take part in the public participation portion of the meeting, please contact the board office at 740-643-2451.

COG Meeting

The Lawrence County Schools Insurance COG will meet at 9 a.m. at the South Point Board of Education Office located at 302 High St. in South Point.

Friday

Arts and Crafts Festival

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is having its 2021 Arts and Crafts Extravaganza the campus of the Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. For more information, contact Shirley Dyer at the Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.

Rock Hill BOE Meeting

The Rock Hill Local School District Board of Education will have a special meeting at at 2:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office, 2325a County Road 26 Ironton, with some or all board members participating remotely via remote technology, with the following items being considered; discuss and possibly act on employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee and any other business the board considers necessary to transact. While the public will not be permitted in-person access to the Board meeting, the public may access the Board of Education meeting via livestream. Anyone can view the meeting on Redmen Live facebook.

Saturday

Arts and Crafts Fair

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is having its 2021 Arts and Crafts Extravaganza the campus of the Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. For more information, contact Shirley Dyer at the Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.

Sunday

Arts and Crafts Fair

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is having its 2021 Arts and Crafts Extravaganza the campus of the Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Hours are noon-6 p.m. For more information, contact Shirley Dyer at the Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.

Revival

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

Monday

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

The Ironton School Board will meet 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School Cafeteria, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

Revival

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

Retired Teachers Meeting

The Lawrence County Retired Teachers will meet at noon at the Big Boy restaurant in Ironton. There will be a guest speaker. For more information, call 740-377-9390.

Tuesday

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m.

Revival

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

April 21

Kindergarten Registration

Chesapeake Elementary School will host its kindergarten registration from 8:30-11 a.m. and from noon-2:30 p.m. Registration is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 740-867-3448.

Revival

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

April 22

Revival

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

The Village of Coal Grove will have a clean-up day, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Riverside Drive beside the impound lot.

April 23

Revival

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

Upper Township Clean-Up Days

The Upper Township Trustees will have dumpsters available for residents of Upper Township at the township firehouse. Items not allowed include items such as tires, paints, etc.

The Village of Coal Grove will have a clean-up day, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Riverside Drive beside the impound lot.

April 24

Spring on Vernon

Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley will host Spring on Vernon from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring 60 vendors, food and entertainment. Event will take place outdoors on Vernon Street between Third and Fourth streets.

‘Ramped’ Up Market

The Wild Ramp will have a “Ramped” Up Farmers Market from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 555 14th St. W., Huntington, West Virginia. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, vendors, raffles and ramps.

Upper Township Clean-Up Days

The Upper Township Trustees will have dumpsters available for residents of Upper Township at the township firehouse. Items not allowed include items such as tires, paints, etc.

Coal Grove Clean-Up Day

The Village of Coal Grove will have a clean-up day, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Riverside Drive beside the impound lot.

April 25

DD Finance Committee Meeting

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities finance committee will meet at 2: via zoom to look at budget projections.

April 26

Dawson-Bryant Board Meeting

The next meeting of the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

April 27

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

April 28

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

April 29

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

April 30

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

Rome Township Clean-Up Day

Rome Township, the clean-up day at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, 8 a.m.–noon. It is provided by the Rome Township Trustees.