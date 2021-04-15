Dora McAfee

Dora Kay Fuller McAfee, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at The Heritage Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

There will not be a visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.