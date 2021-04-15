Lady Vikings pound out win over Lady Bobcats

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings were a hit. In fact, they were 14 hits.

The Lady Vikings pounded out 14 hits as they beat the Green Lady Bobcats 10-6 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“We hit the ball. That was one of our better games offensively,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Symmes Valley (10-4, 3-2) was led by Savannah Mart who went 4-for-4 with a double and 4 runs batted in. Kylee Thompson was 3-4 with an RBI, Desiree Simpson was 2-5 and five other players had a hit.

The Lady Vikings took a 2-0 lead with one out in the first inning when Thompson singled, Kelsie Gothard doubled and Mart had a 2-run single.

The lead grew to 7-0 in the second inning.

Jocelyn Carpenter and Kylee Jenkins singled and Thompson had a 2-out RBI single. Gothard was safe on an error and Mart doubled in a pair. Emily Estep was safe on an error for a run.

The lead went to 8-0 in the top of the fourth when Mart singled and Estep doubled her home.

Green scored 4 runs in the fourth inning without a hit as they got 4 walks and an error.

Symmes Valley added 2 insurance runs in the fifth to lead 10-4.

Kaitlyn Stevenson walked, Simpson and Thompson singled to load the bases, Gothard hit into a fielder’s choice for an RBI and Martin doubled in the final run.

In the seventh, Kasey Kimbler and Kame Sweeney singled, a walk loaded the bases and an error scored both runs.

Mart went the first 6 innings for the win and Lauren Wells got the save. Mart gave up 3 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned runs, 6 strikeouts and 7 walks. Wells struck out one in an inning of work.

Symmes Valley entertains New Boston on Friday.

Sym. Valley 250 120 0 = 10 14 3

Green 000 400 2 = 6 3 4

Savannah Mart, Lauren Wells (7) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Ava Jenkins, Gracie Daniels (3) and Kailyn Neal. W-Mart (IP-6.0, H-3, R-6, ER-2, K-6, BB-7). Save-Wells (IP-1.0, K-1, BB-0). L-Jenkins (IP-2.0, H-7, R-7, ER-6, K-0, BB-, HBP-1). Daniels (IP-5.0, H-3, R-3, ER-2, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Savannah Mart 4-4 2-2B 4-RBI, Kylee Thompson 3-4 RBI, Desiree Simpson 2-5, Kelsie Gothard 1-4, Emily Estep 1-4 2B RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-4, Kylee Jenkins 1-4 RBI; Green: Kasey Kimbler 1-4, Kame Sweeney 1-2, Emily Brady 1-4.