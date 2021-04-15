Renfroe’s 1-hitter backs Vikings best effort in win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — OK, so it wasn’t the best day ever but it was a pretty good day for the 2021 baseball season.

The Symmes Valley Vikings got 11 hits and did not make an error to back the one-hit pitching of Devin Renfroe in a 12-1 win over the Whiteoak Tigers on Wednesday at Veterans’ Stadium.

Renfroe struck out 5, walked 3 and the one run was earned.

“We actually played a complete game. We played well,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

“Devin threw the best he’s thrown all season. He had command of all three pitches, he threw strikes and we played defense behind him.”

Leading the offense was Levi Best went 3-for-4 while Brayden Webb, A.J. Litteral and Nick Strow all went 2-3.

Symmes Valley (8-1) jumped in front 3-0 in the first inning.

Best singled, Caden Brammer was hit by a pitch Levi Niece force. Webb had a 2-run single and Litteral an RBI single.

The lead went to 5-0 in the top of the third. Niece and Webb singled and moved up on a throw coming back to the infield. Litteral delivered a clutch 2-run single.

Whiteoak got a run in the third on Connor Butler’s single, walks to Kaden Stone and Luken Rhodes and a wild pitch.

The Vikings opened the game up with 4 runs in the fourth to lead 9-1.

Ethan Patterson walked, Nick Strow and Best singled, Brammer walked to force in a run, a passed ball scored a run, Webb fielder’s choice produced an RBI and Litteral reached on an error for the final run.

Symmes Valley capped the scoring with 3 runs in the fifth to create the run rule win.

Ethan Patteson singled, Strow walked and Best had an RBI single. Brammer fielder’s choice drove in a run and a passed ball scored the final run.

The Vikings play at Western on Monday.

Sym. Valley 302 43 = 12 11 0

Whiteoak 001 00 = 1 1 1

Devin Renfroe and Nick Strow. Connor Butler, David Donohoo (5) and Dakota Clift. W-Renfroe (ER-1, H-8, K-5, BB-3). L-Butler (IP-4.0, H-8, 9-ER 1-HBP, K-2, BB-2). Donohoo (IP-1.0, H-3, 3-ER 1-BB K-1). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 3-4, Levi Niece 1-4, Brayden Webb 2-3, A.J. Litteral 2-3, Ethan Patterson 1-2, Nick Strow 2-3; Whiteoak: Connor Butler 1-2.