Barbara Woodburn

Oct. 24, 1930–April 14, 2021

Barbara J. (Addis) Woodburn, 90, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, surrounded by her church family and friends.

Barbara was born Oct. 24, 1930 in Coal Grove, a daughter of the late Brady and Marietta (Dickess) Addis.

Barbara was also preceded in death by the love of life, Jack E. Woodburn, who passed away Feb. 1, 2013.

Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Coal Grove High School and retired as the Head Teller for Citizen Bank (now PNC) in Ironton.

Barbara began attending the First Church of the Nazarene when she was just five weeks old and was a faithful member of the church and choir until her health would not allow her to attend.

Barbara loved her Lord and Savior and she showed that love by her witness and caring heart.

She never met a stranger, she knew so many people in her community and loved them very much.

Barbara was known for her famous homemade sugar cookies and angel food cake that she liked to make and just giving generously to her family and friends.

She held the honor of being 90 years young very proudly and told everyone her age and how much cleaning, baking, cooking and running around (especially to her Amish/Mennonite friends) that she was doing.

She was an amazing woman and will be sorely missed by all.

In addition to parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Addis and Donald (Melba) Addis; and a sister, Betty Addis Cochran.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale and Rev. Patrick Latham officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist with arrangements.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.net.