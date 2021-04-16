Redwomen rout Lady Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Kylee Howard took what she gave.

Howard gave up 3 hits but she also went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and 4 runs batted in as the Rock Hill Redwomen blanked the South Point Lady Pointers 13-0 in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Howard got the pitching win with a 3-hitter as she struck out 2 and walked 3.

Rock Hill gave Howard plenty of support with 11 hits. Tori Adkins was 3-4 with 3 RBI while Abby Morrison and Nevaeh Hackworth were both 1-3 with an RBI, Makenzie Hanshaw 1-1, Karlee Gillespie 1-2 and 2 RBI and Emmi Stevens 1-2 with an RBI.

Rock Hill (6-7) took a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Howard singled, Hanshaw walked and Adkins and Morrison both followed with RBI singles.

The Lady Pointers got their run in the second Kimrie Staley and Maddi Evans walked, Olivia Perkins had an RBI double.

The Redwomen came right back with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-1.

Stevens and Gillespie walked to start the rally. Two outs later, Hanshaw walked to load the bases and Adkins lined a 2-run single.

After a scoreless third inning, Rock Hill put the game away with 9 runs in the fourth.

Gillespie reached on an error and Howard doubled her home. Hanshaw drew her third walk and Miller walked to force in a run.

Hackworth and Stevens singled in runs and Gillespie had a 2-run hit. Aleigha Matney walked to load the bases and Howard crashed a double to clear the bases and cap the scoring.

Perkins was 2-2 with a double and RBI for the Lady Pointers. Kylee Ellison was 1-3.

South Point 010 00 = 0 3 1

Rock Hill 220 9x = 13 11 0

Sadie Perkins and Kimrie Staley. Kylee Howard and Makenzie Hanshaw. W-Howard (ER-1, K-2, BB-2, HBP-1). L-Perkins (ER-4, K-1, BB-7). Hitting-SP: Kylee Ellison 1-3, Olivia Perkins 2-2 RBI; RH: Kylee Howard 3-4 2-2B 4-RBI, Makenzie Hanshaw 1-1, Tori Adkins 3-4 3-RBI, Abby Morrison 1-3 RBI, Tabbi Miller RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-3 RBI, Emmi Stevens 1-2 RBI, Karlee Gillespie 1-2 2-RBI.