Rock Hill Redmen football holding free youth camp

Staff Report

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen football program will be hold a free youth skills camp for anyone in grades 3-to-11.

The camps will be held on Sundays from May 2-23 and be from 3-to-4:30 p.m. Concessions will be available with water and pop for sale.

T-shirt orders will be taken if students or parents want to order.

Athletes will be divided up into teams for fun competition involving 7-on-7 flag football, speedball as well as other skill competitions each week.

Rock Hill High School football staff and players will be on hand each week to assist and teach. Participants will get to interact with their favorite Redmen football players and have fun competing with friends.

The camp will be held at the Rock Hill Redmen football stadium, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton.

For further information, contact Redmen head coach Mark Lutz at mlutz@rockhill.org or phone (740) 532-7026 or 740-646-5889 or Chrissy Kidd at ckidd@rockhill.org or (740) 532-7012.

Additional information is posted on facebook at RH REDMEN LIVE