Salyer pitches Lady Dragons past CG girls

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Kaylee Salyer wasn’t on top of her game. She was all over it.

Salyer pitched a 3-hitter as the Fairland Lady Dragons upset the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 3-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Salyer went the distance striking out 13 batters and issuing just one walk. She also belted a solo home run.

The Lady Dragons had 6 hits with Brenna Reedy going 2-3 with a double and an RBI, Katie Bell was 2-2 with an RBI and Katie Brumfield was 1-3.

Kaleigh Murphy pitched well in defeat. She gave up 2 earned runs, struck out 6 and did not walk a batter. She also went 1-3 at the plate.

Rylee Harmon was 1-3 with a double and Jaidyn Griffith was 1-3 for the Lady Hornets.

Coal Grove 000 001 0 = 1 3 3

Fairland 000 210 x = 3 6 0

Kaleigh Murphy and Jaidyn Griffith. Kaylee Salyer. W-Salyer (ER-1, K-13, BB-1). L-Murphy (ER-2, K-6, BB-0). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-3, Rylee Harmon 1-3 2B, Jaidyn Griffith 1-3; FHS: Kaylee Salyer 1-3 HR RBI, Brenna Reedy 2-3 2B RBI, Katie Brumfield 1-3, Katie Bell 2-2 RBI.