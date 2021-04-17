South Point receives $25K grant

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Volunteer Fire Department has been named a 2021 grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

“Village of South Point is safer than ever thanks to the foundation providing important funding in the amount of $25,000,” a news release from the foundation said. “The grant will be used to purchase PowerHawk P4 Battery Operated Rescue Tools for South Point Volunteer Fire Department and will ensure our community is safer and better prepared for emergencies.”

Mayor Jeff Gaskin noted that the grant was one of only 118 of its kind awarded in the nation.

“We’re so thankful for the support from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia,” Mark Goodall, chief of the South Point Volunteer Fire Department, said. “The PowerHawk rescue tools will help us respond more quickly and safely to emergencies. When time is of the essence, having a reliable extrication tool can be the difference in a life saved rather than a life lost. This equipment will be safer for our first responders and the community can be more at peace knowing their fire department now has the right tools for the job.”

Gaskin said South Point continues to work on grants every month.

“We are currently working on no less than six grants at the moment,” he said. “Some we are awarded, and some we continue to re-apply for every cycle. Thank you to the fire chief and village employees that worked on this grant to see it through.”

The 118 grants from the foundation total more than $2.5 million put toward critical lifesaving equipment across the U.S.

To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.orq.