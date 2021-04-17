Wells, Ahmed lead Green over White in Marshall spring game

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Quarterback Grant Wells found wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed for a pair of deep touchdowns to power the Marshall Green over the Black by the score of 34-10 at the 2021 Marshall spring football game.

The Saturday contest drew 5,581 fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“Obviously everyone got to see a small portion of where we are,” said Marshall head coach Charles Huff.

“When you really look at it, it came down to what we’ve talked about all spring and that’s consistency and execution. When we were able to execute consistently, we rolled pretty good.”

After an Avery Musick 22-yard field goal to open the scoring, Wells connected with Ahmed on a wide open, 39-yard bomb down the middle of the field to put the Green in front 7-3.

Kicker Shane Ciucci followed with 43 and 39-yard field goals, the first just before halftime and the second at the 7:12 mark of the third quarter.

Running back Rasheen Ali ran 12 times for 56 yards and a 10-yard score at the 4:37 mark of the final quarter to put Green up 20-3.

Lawrence Papillon tacked on a 2-yard score and Ahmed’s second strike from Wells, a 33-yarder, came with 48 seconds left in the game.

Luke Zban hit Knowledge McDaniel on a 4-yard pass for the game’s final score on its last play.

Ahmed finished with five catches for 124 yards and two scores. Wells rebounded from a 3-for-13 first half to finish 14-for-29 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Zban was 14-for-32 for 130 yards, one score and no interceptions. His top receiver was Ethan Hahn, who caught five passes for 80 yards.

The most active player on the defensive side of the ball was Immanuel Bush, who had six tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Black. Abraham Beauplan, Elijah Alston and Jamare Edwards also got into the sack category.

Koby Cumberlander had 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack for the Green, while Daytione Smith was the top tackler with five stops.

“We did have multiple guys making plays,” Huff said. “Our defensive line did a really good job today creating some pressure. As the game went on, the offense settled down.

“Grant (Wells) did some really good things today in some limited packages. Standing down there behind the plays, you could really hear him being a leader, talking to guys, reminding them of situations, possible coverage looks

“The wideouts did some good things, especially Stone (Scarcelle) in the second half. A young man that I’ve been grinding on, because I think he has all the talent in the world … he just has to be consistent … and that’s Shadeed (Ahmed). He made some really good plays today and you could see his skill set.”

The game was played with a running clock over four 12-minute quarters, with the final two minutes of the second and fourth periods timed normally.