April Calendar of Events

Monday

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

The Ironton School Board will meet 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School Cafeteria, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

Revival

Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. A link to the live stream will be available on the school website.

Lambert Museum Meeting

The William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive invites interested citizens to join its board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This will be the last Zoom meeting until November. Some of the items that will be discussed include participation in this year’s Memorial Day Parade festivities and the upcoming Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Ceremony in Ironton on Saturday, May 29. We welcome your attendance and participation in these meetings. Please post your interest so we can forward you the contact information.

Tuesday

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m.

Revival

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood, to consider the employment of a public employee.

Wednesday

Kindergarten Registration

Chesapeake Elementary School will host its kindergarten registration from 8:30-11 a.m. and from noon-2:30 p.m. Registration is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 740-867-3448.

Revival

Thursday

Revival

The Village of Coal Grove will have a clean-up day, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Riverside Drive beside the impound lot.

Lodge Meeting

Lawrence Lodge No. 198 F&A.M. special meeting, work in the E.A. degree. Refreshments at 6 p.m., work to being at 7 a.m. Jeffery Ellis, W.M.

Friday

Revival

Upper Township Clean-Up Days

The Upper Township Trustees will have dumpsters available for residents of Upper Township at the township firehouse. Items not allowed include items such as tires, paints, etc.

Coal Grove Clean-Up Day

Saturday

Spring on Vernon

Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley will host Spring on Vernon from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring 60 vendors, food and entertainment. Event will take place outdoors on Vernon Street between Third and Fourth streets.

‘Ramped’ Up Market

The Wild Ramp will have a “Ramped” Up Farmers Market from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 555 14th St. W., Huntington, West Virginia. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, vendors, raffles and ramps.

Upper Township Clean-Up Days

Coal Grove Clean-Up Day

Sunday

DD Finance Committee Meeting

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities finance committee will meet at 2: via zoom to look at budget projections.

April 26

Dawson-Bryant Board Meeting

The next meeting of the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

April 27

South Point Clean-Up Day

April 28

South Point Clean-Up Day

April 29

South Point Clean-Up Day

April 30

South Point Clean-Up Day

Rome Township Clean-Up Day

Rome Township, the clean-up day at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, 8 a.m.–noon. It is provided by the Rome Township Trustees.