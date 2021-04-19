Carl Kelley

Aug. 17, 1934–April 17, 2021

Carl “Pug” Edgar Kelley, 86 of Ironton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Mr. Kelley was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Ironton, the son of the late William Robert and Ruth (Dillon) Kelley.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Hope Shepherd Kelley, whom he married Sept. 5, 1957.

Mr. Kelley was a graduate of Coal Grove High School and a United States Air Force veteran.

He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of Coal Grove Lions Club and Zoar Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, William Lee, Kenneth Eugene, Donald Ray, Wayne Franklin and Paul David Kelley; sister, Eleanor Juanita Kelley; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Carli and Samuel Lovejoy.

He is survived by son, Marty (Tracy) Kelley of Ironton; two daughters, Gina (Kevin) Lovejoy and Angie Kelley, both of Ironton; two brothers, Ronald (Sue) Kelley, of Ironton and Samuel (Sherry) Kelley, of Columbus; four grandchildren, Andy (Chelsey) Lovejoy, Jami (Josh) Harper, Daniel (Missi) Lovejoy and Noelle (Michael) Leighty; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Noah Leighty, Hazel, Daisy and Silas Lovejoy, Emma and Grant Harper and Hannah, Gabriel and Joseph Lovejoy.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zoar Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating and Andy Lovejoy assisting with the service. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

To offer the Kelley family condolences, please visit, www.tracybrammerfh.com.

In remembrance of Carl Kelley’s life, the family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the missionary of your choice.