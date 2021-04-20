April 20, 2021

Alberta Mullins

By Obituaries

Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Alberta Mullins

Alberta Mullins, 93, of Ironton, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Mullins family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

