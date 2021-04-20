April 20, 2021

  • 63°

Fred Lamb Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Fred Lamb Jr.

Phillips Funeral Home is attempting to find any family or friends of Fred Ulysses Lamb Jr., age 61, born in Kansas City, Missouri, and was a resident of The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio since September 2019.

Any information would be appreciated, please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, Ohio 45638, call 740-532-2144 or email phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    How would you rate the condition of roads in your area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business