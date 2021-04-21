Cremeens wins weekly award

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MIDDLETOWN, OH — Kenzie Cremeens put up some big numbers and now she can add the No.2 to the list.

The University of Rio Grande Redstorm cleanup hitter had an impressive week at the plate that earned her River States Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The former Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ softball standout batted .423 for the week of April 12-18 with 15 runs batted in.

The junior was 11-for-26 at the plate during the week that included 8 RSC games. She scored 8 runs, doubled twice and hit a triple and a home run to go with her RBI total.

Cremmens had 5 multiple hit games including 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI against Ohio Christian. She had 5 hits and 7 RBI in the doubleheader.

One of her big games was against Bresica, Ky., as she went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and she capped the week’s performance going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI in a sweep of Oakland City, IN.