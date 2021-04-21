Doris Fulks
Doris Arlene (Broughton) Fulks, 76, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
There will be a celebration of her life 11 a.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home at 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton. Visitation will be at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Global Theological Seminary, c/o Global Outreach International, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802, Fulks, Leland and Arlene Memorial account #5100. You can also go to their website www.globaloutreach.org or call GOI at 662-842-4615. The funds will be used for one of Arlene’s favorite mission projects, Global Theological Seminary in Jinja, Uganda.
Paul Shope
Paul Shope Paul Shope, 65 of Ironton, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus. He... read more