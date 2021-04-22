Riders come out for redbuds

AID — Elkins Creek Horsecamp kicked off their year over the weekend with their opening Redbud Ride Weekend.

Campers from across the nation stayed for the three-day event, which was timed for the peak blooms of red buds on the surrounding trails.

Jill McCleese, who owns the camp with her husband Rick, said they hoped it would give everyone a chance to have a good time following a year of COVID-19 and the winter ice storms that hit the area in February.

In addition to the trails and old west town that are always there, the McCleeses booked a band to entertain campers on Friday night.

The couple have a year full of events planned for the camp.

Coming up next will be a fundraising event for Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, from April 30-May 2, catered by Frisch’s Big Boy, followed by a fundraisers for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, from June 10-13, catered by Moe’s Southwest Grill.

For more on Elkins Creek Horsecamp, see our upcoming Outdoor section in The Ironton Tribune. More photos from the event are on yesterday’s Focus page on 8A.