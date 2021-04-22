Sorbilli’s clutch double gives Lady Tigers win over Fairland

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

In Naples, Italy, Sorbilli is a pizza treat. At home in Ironton, Sorbilli is quite a treat for the Lady Fighting Tigers.

Bella Sorbilli belted the second of her two doubles in the seventh inning to drive in the winning run as Ironton edged the Fairland Lady Dragons in the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday.

Ironton (13-2, 5-1) used the 3-hit pitching of Keegan Moore and some clutch hitting for the win. Moore struck out 15 and walked only two.

Fairland’s Kaylee Salyer threw well in defeat. She gave up nine hits, struck out 11 and walked three.

Fairland took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Kaydee Brumfield walked and scored on a two-out triple by Zoey Roberts.

The Dragons got a two-out solo home run by Libby Judge in the fourth to lead 2-0.

Ironton tied the game in the sixth inning when Kylee Richendollar led off with a single and pinch-runner Katie Williams scored on a double by Sorbilli who also scored on the return throw from the outfield.

Moore retired Fairland in order in the top of the seventh including a pair of strikeouts and Ironton rallied for the winning run in the bottom of the inning.

Kirsten Williams led off with a walk and Moore singled her to third. A ground out sent courtesy runner Katie Williams to second and then Sorbilli lined a double to center scoring Kirsten Williams with the winning run.

Sorbilli was 2-4 with four runs batted in. Richendollar was 2-4 and Kylie Miller 2-2.

Judge went 2-4 with the home run and an RBI for Fairland.

On Friday, Ironton visits Coal Grove and Fairland hosts Rock Hill.

Fairland 001 100 0 = 2 3 1

Ironton 000 002 1 = 3 9 1

Kaylee Salyer and McKenna Black. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (ER-2, K-15, BB-2). L-Salyer (ER-4, K-11, BB-3). Hitting-FHS: Zoey Roberts 1-3 RBI 3B, Libby Judge 2-3 HR RBI; Ironton: Keegan Moore 1-4, Kylee Richendollar 2-4, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 2-2B 4-RBI, Kiandra Martin 1-3, Emily Weber 1-3, Kylie Miller 2-2.