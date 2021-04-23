Sonny Avery Jr.

July 23, 1946–April 21, 2021

Sonny Avery Jr., 74, of Coal Grove, opened the doors of heaven on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, leaving from his home with his family at his side.

The Lawrence county native was born July 23, 1946, a son of the late Milton Avery Sr. and the late Mary Whitt.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

Sonny had served for 46 years as the owner of Sonny Avery’s Body Shop in both Coal Grove and Ironton, he was an active member of VFW Post 8850 and Moose Lodge 701 of Ironton.

He enjoyed socializing, music, watching TV, but most of all he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Marjorie Scherer.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carol Sue Avery, whom he married on July 5, 1994; three sons, Sonny Ray (Mary Ackison) Avery, Rusty Avery and Toby (Becky) Avery; a stepson; Larry White; two stepdaughters, Marjorie Mckee and Lisa (Brian) Bryant; three sisters, Phyllis (Gary) Burchfield, Claudia Frayley and Celia Hanes; two brothers, Ernest (Kathleen) Avery and James Whitt; a brother-in-law, Chuck Scherer; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Mary Agnus Goody; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon at Hanging Rock Apostolic Church, with Pastor Rev. Glen Jenkins officiating. Sonny will be laid to rest in the Woodland Cemetery after services with military honors provided by VFW Post 8850.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Sonny began his journey by planning with the Taylor -Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel at brownfuneralchapel.org.