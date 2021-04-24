The Vault Market to close on May 22

One of the most unique stores in the city of Ironton, whose owners had earned praise for their dedication to the community, will be closing its doors next month.

The Vault Market, a collaborative artisan space located on Center Street, will permanently close on May 22.

Owners Abby Kuehne and Amanda Cleary made the announcement on the store’s Facebook page on Thursday.

“We greatly value the love and support our community has shown us over the past two years, but feel closing is what is best for each of us personally,” the post read.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly, as it affects not only our families, but the families of the 48 vendors we partner with and our community as a whole.”

The store, which opened in spring 2019, sold projects, most from regional creators, who did not have a brick and mortar shop. It was named Business of the Month by Ironton In Bloom in July 2019.

Kuehne and Cleary have also been active in the community, through their nonprofit, Third and Center, which secured funding for projects such as riverfront swings and the installation of artistic bike racks on the plaza near the shop. The bike racks were a collaboration with students from Collins Career technical Center.

“We though it was time to call it,” Kuehne told The Tribune on Thursday. “With circumstances the way they are, especially with the pandemic, we thought it would be best for us and for our families. It’s hard when you put your heart and souls into something.”

She said the store would maintain its hours, from noon-6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday over the coming month and would still be doing an event today at the store featuring Elizabeth and Co. Floral Studio, expected to open a store soon in Russell, Kentucky.

Kuehne said Third and Center would “absolutely” continue to be active in the community.

She expressed her gratitude to those who had supported the shop.

“We want to thank everyone from the community and elsewhere,” she said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

She said they have received much support since announcing the closure.

“We’re very grateful for all that,” Kuehne said. “And everyone who wanted to help us be the change in our area.”